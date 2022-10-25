City
Michelle Payot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunday antique market toronto

Long-running Toronto antique market that abruptly closed finds historic new home

After the abrupt news that Toronto's beloved Sunday Antique Market at St. Lawrence was closing its doors after over 30 years, many were saddened by this.

Fortunately, the weekly antique market is returning and has found a new home at the Small Arms Inspection Building in Mississauga.

The historic building that borders the line of Etobicoke and Mississauga is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Toronto, making the move not very far.

The weekly market had closed its doors back in May where it spent most of its existence operating out of the now demolished St. Larewnce North Market and then out of a large tent just south of the market.

With the new location, there is now a ton of space and parking for dealers, visitors and enthusiasts to load and unload larger treasures they find.

"I never thought I'd find a place like this. We have this spectacular new location steeped in history," says the owner and founder of Sunday Antique Market, Marlene Cook.

The Sunday Antique Market is set to launch at its permanent location on January 15, 2023, and will run on a monthly basis instead of weekly.

The market is also hosting a special pre-Christmas event on November 26 before it launches at its permanent new location. You can keep up with the Sunday Antique Market on their website.

