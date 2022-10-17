Ontario is getting a brand new university in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is one of Canada’s top tourist attractions. Not only is it one of the world's largest waterfalls, it will also be home to The University of Niagara Falls Canada.

After the Government of Ontario's approval, the university will provide the province with major economic and employment benefits. Operated by Global University Systems Canada, it will allow students to gain the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the workforce.

If there was one thing in my bucket list for our city, it was this. Today was a huge milestone…@NiagaraFalls will become home to a state-of-the-art university under one of the largest education groups in the world, @guscanadagroup, with The University of Niagara Falls! #unf pic.twitter.com/klbReqWBjA — Jim Diodati (@jimdiodati) October 17, 2022

The university will be offering many undergraduate and graduate programs.

So far, they received consent to offer these five programs:

Honours Bachelor of Science – Biomedical Sciences

Honours Bachelor of Business Administration – Majors in Digital Economy and Digital Marketing

Master of Data Analytics – Specializations in Marketing Analytics and Operations Analytics

Master of Management – Specializations in Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship

Master of Arts in Digital Media and Global Communications.

Students will have the option of attending their programs in three different formats: in-person, online and hybrid.

According to an analysis by Dr. Roslyn Kunin, a former director of the Canadian Association of Business Economists, The University of Niagara Falls Canada is expected to generate $291 million in GDP, $194 million in labour income and $23 million in government tax revenue.

It will help grow the local economy and provide skilled labour to businesses that need it.

The university is expected to open in 2024.