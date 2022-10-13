Long-awaited Union Station connection is finally open in Toronto

Getting around Union Station just got a little bit easier for Toronto commuters, because a new pathway connecting the York and Bay Concourses is now officially open.

Both concourses were entirely rebuilt as part of the Union Station Revitalization Project, which was completed in 2021.

But until today, getting from one concourse to the other required commuters to go up a set of escalators, walk through the VIA Rail and shopping areas before making a left to York Concourse.

Ohhhh looks like connection almost ready. Great job by the city pic.twitter.com/7oJq6g8GO0 — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) October 6, 2022

Seeing as the Bay Concourse only opened its food court about a month ago, many commuters were regularly making the trek to the York Concourse just to get a bite to eat.

But no longer. Now that the new south concourse is officially open, commuters will have a more direct, faster way of getting from one concourse to the other, and it's all on the same level.

It'll also prevent them from having to go up to the platform and walk across to the other side of the train in the cold.

All the way from York to Bay Concourse on same level. So much faster, more connected & so much more potential pic.twitter.com/kUfSOPpe8z — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) October 13, 2022

This newly-completed project is part of the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP), and work on the remaining aspects of the project is expected to continute until late 2025.