City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
york concourse

Long-awaited Union Station connection is finally open in Toronto

City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Getting around Union Station just got a little bit easier for Toronto commuters, because a new pathway connecting the York and Bay Concourses is now officially open. 

Both concourses were entirely rebuilt as part of the Union Station Revitalization Project, which was completed in 2021

But until today, getting from one concourse to the other required commuters to go up a set of escalators, walk through the VIA Rail and shopping areas before making a left to York Concourse. 

Seeing as the Bay Concourse only opened its food court about a month ago, many commuters were regularly making the trek to the York Concourse just to get a bite to eat. 

But no longer. Now that the new south concourse is officially open, commuters will have a more direct, faster way of getting from one concourse to the other, and it's all on the same level.

It'll also prevent them from having to go up to the platform and walk across to the other side of the train in the cold. 

This newly-completed project is part of the Union Station Enhancement Project (USEP), and work on the remaining aspects of the project is expected to continute until late 2025

Lead photo by

Anne Marie Aikins
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Dundas Street renaming chatter renewed after Toronto sees how Scotland handled it

Shocking video shows Toronto driver slam their car into a terrified cyclist

Long-awaited Union Station connection is finally open in Toronto

Toronto's Pearson Airport is raising fees for passengers despite nightmare service woes

Road and TTC closures to grind city to a halt all weekend for Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Hundreds of birds await treatment in paper bags after flying into windows in Toronto

Toronto's unofficial mascot is the raccoon, but it really should be the rat

Over 80% of Canadians would rather find a new job than return to the office full-time