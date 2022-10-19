Highway 401 shut down after dump truck somehow gets comically lodged under bridge

A dump truck driver is likely not only kicking themselves, but facing the loss of their job this morning after they managed to get the box of their vehicle stuck firmly under a bridge on Highway 401 near Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted out some pretty unbelievable video footage on Wednesday morning that shows the box of the truck in question lodged upright between the roadway and a pedestrian overpass near Mavis Road in Mississauga, making for an absurd-looking scene.

All eastbound express lanes have been completely closed as a result while authorities sort out how exactly to remove the giant metal box, which was thankfully empty at the time, preventing an even bigger mess.

"Dump box up = empty the load. Dump box down = drive. Seems this wasn't followed today," the OPP's highway Safety Division facetiously tweeted out along with the clip around 8:30 a.m.

They added that it will likely be about three hours until the highway is able to reopen, which will mean a hugely delayed morning commute for many.

Of course, the incident is garnering its fair share of attention on social media, with some commenting on the skill level of the driver, others wondering if it could have been a mechanical failure of some sort, and most making jokes about the cartoonish situation in which, fortunately, no one was hurt.