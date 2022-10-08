Cyclist says he was threatened by construction crew parked on major Toronto bike lane

Let's be honest, the relationship between drivers and bikers in Toronto has never been quite harmonious.

However, tensions recently reached a boiling point when one cyclist alleged that a construction worker parked in a bike lane had some seriously vulgar words for him.

The cyclist alleged that while travelling down Bayview towards Corktown Commons, he encountered a semi-truck parked in the bike lane.

@CycleToronto @biketo - if you’re headed down Bayview towards Corktown today, be careful. At the Broccolini const. site there’s a semi parked in the bike lane. If you speak to the driver, he hurls insults, threatens to fight you, & calls workmen over to “fuck you up.” ON BA67820 pic.twitter.com/35wOUlrfLj — The Biking Veterinarian (He/Him) (@thebikingvet) October 7, 2022

According to his tweets, the truck driver hurled insults at him, threatened to start a fight, and was spewing profanities.

The tweets even explained that the truck driver turned on his lights in an effort to avoid clear photographs being taken.

Oh, and he turns on his brights to try to prevent you from taking a picture of his license plate.



Why do I even try to engage with these people. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — The Biking Veterinarian (He/Him) (@thebikingvet) October 7, 2022

Lots of other fellow bikers chimed in, calling for the Toronto Police Traffic Services to address the issue.

@TrafficServices where are you?!Tickets (you love writing those) and charges are required here. Bring a large ass tow truck with you. — Alistair (@atg67) October 7, 2022

Some people directed their concerns at the construction business to which the truck belonged to.

I would also like to hear from @Broccolini_BCI. What’s your company policy on illegal parking, endangering lives and threatening and verbally abusing members of the public? — Dafydd Hughes (@dafydd61) October 7, 2022

One person even said they went down to the site to confront the driver.

I'm heading over there now to see if he wants smoke. I won't allow ppl in my neighborhood to be abused by watless contractors. — Balsamico Di Moderna 🚴‍♀️ (@IAMFORTUNATO) October 7, 2022

The City of Toronto's website states that "vehicles actually and actively engaged in works undertaken for or on behalf of The City" are permitted to stop in bike lanes.

It goes without saying, but on behalf of bikers everywhere, please treat all cyclists with dignity and kindness despite your frustrations.