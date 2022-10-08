City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bike lane toronto

Cyclist says he was threatened by construction crew parked on major Toronto bike lane

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Let's be honest, the relationship between drivers and bikers in Toronto has never been quite harmonious. 

However, tensions recently reached a boiling point when one cyclist alleged that a construction worker parked in a bike lane had some seriously vulgar words for him. 

The cyclist alleged that while travelling down Bayview towards Corktown Commons, he encountered a semi-truck parked in the bike lane. 

According to his tweets, the truck driver hurled insults at him, threatened to start a fight, and was spewing profanities. 

The tweets even explained that the truck driver turned on his lights in an effort to avoid clear photographs being taken. 

Lots of other fellow bikers chimed in, calling for the Toronto Police Traffic Services to address the issue. 

Some people directed their concerns at the construction business to which the truck belonged to. 

One person even said they went down to the site to confront the driver. 

The City of Toronto's website states that "vehicles actually and actively engaged in works undertaken for or on behalf of The City" are permitted to stop in bike lanes.

It goes without saying, but on behalf of bikers everywhere, please treat all cyclists with dignity and kindness despite your frustrations. 

Lead photo by

@thebikingvet
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Cyclist says he was threatened by construction crew parked on major Toronto bike lane

People don't want to visit popular Toronto park anymore because of off-leash dogs

A visual history of the Toronto waterfront before and after they filled in the harbour

This is what TTC subway cars looked like in the last century

The Distillery District in Toronto once produced booze and bombs

CP24 anchor Patricia Jaggernauth alleges racism and sexism against Bell Media

Someone is giving away hundreds of free milk bags in Toronto for a very cool reason

This creepy abandoned van has been outside OCAD for months and nobody knows why