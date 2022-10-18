Canada just revealed the 25 most wanted for 2022 and 8 have a Toronto connection

A list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives for 2022 have been released and there are a bunch of wanted men who have connections to Toronto.

The Be On the Lookout List (BOLO) List was just updated to feature suspects that are wanted by police forces across the country, mainly for murder and manslaughter.

Out of the eight cases with Toronto links, four have monetary rewards.

Meet Canada’s new Top 25 most wanted. Look at their faces. Remember them. Be on the lookout. Rewards up to $250,000. For more info on fugitives, rewards & how to submit tips, visit https://t.co/5xWwGAdsFr@BCRCMP @CalgaryPolice @edmontonpolice @TorontoPolice @sureteduquebec pic.twitter.com/KMLORYawPC — Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@BoloProgram) October 18, 2022

The man topping the 25 most wanted fugitives is Rabih Alkhalil who was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2012 death of John Raposo outside the Sicilian Sidewalk Cafe in Little Italy.

A staggering $250,000 reward is being offered for any info leading to the 35-year-old after he escaped for a prison in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia while standing trial for a separate murder.

"Rabih Alkhalil is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large. He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him."

While he was missing in action, a B.C. jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

The second man with a connection to Toronto is number three on the most wanted list, Jabreel Elmi, who has a $50k bounty on his head.

He is one of three people charged in connection with a September 2021 Regent Park shooting that injured two and killed Thane Murray, a worker at the Regent Park Community Centre.

Elmi is the only outstanding accused person in this case and is wanted by Toronto Police on Canada-wide warrants for first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is believed to still be living in the Greater Toronto Area.

Up next is Tommy Ngo, wanted in relation to the September 2015 stabbing of 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo at Jane and Scarlett.

Police say Sahadeo was an innocent victim and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ngo is one of two suspects identified by police as responsible for the death and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.



That first suspect turned himself in and pled guilty to manslaughter.

A $50k award is up for grabs for any info relating tot he arrest of Ngo, who is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area alongside Kier Bryan Granado, another man wanted for murder by Calgary Police.

Usman Kassim is the fourth man wanted in relation to a Toronto attempted murder following two shootings.

Announcing 2 rewards in cooperation with @1800222TIPS:

Up to $50k for any info leading to arrest of Usman Kassim, wanted for attempted murder by @TorontoPolice.



Up to $50k for any info leading to arrest of Tommy Ngo, wanted for murder by TPS



More info at https://t.co/5xWwGAdsFr pic.twitter.com/q8P2Ht1yAx — Bolo Program | Programme Bolo (@BoloProgram) March 30, 2022

The first occurred in April 2020 when a man in a grey Dodge Durango fired a handgun at a couple and fled the scene, narrowing hitting the duo.

Months later in Oct. 2021 a second shooting occurred near Sheppard Avenue and Yorkland Road after a man approached a woman while holding a pistol and put it to her head.

She was taken to a nearby gas station where she called 9-1-1. While officers were arriving on scene, the suspect fled while hitting a police cruiser.

Police believe that suspect to be Kassim, who is wanted on several warrants for attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm, among others.

His last known address was listed in Woodbridge and Toronto but police think he could still be in the GTA. Another $50k award is related to Kassim's arrest.

22-year-old Darriel Thompson is wanted for two counts of second degree murder and one count of attempted murder relating to the January 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of two men and the injuring of one woman in Etobicoke.

Abelmuneim Abdalla, 33, is also wanted for a first degree murder charge in the death of Andre Rodriguez after a shooting in the St. Clair and Mould avenues area.

Harry Rujkumar of Toronto is wanted in connection to the attack of a 16-year-old girl and her mother inside a Scarborough apartment.

The child was treated at Sick Kids with life-threatening conditions from multiple stab wounds while the mother was struck in the head several times. The 46-year-old is wanted for attempted murder.

Kiarash Parzham is wanted for murder following a shooting in North York this past summer that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man, who was located outside the Sheppard-Yonge Station with gun shot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases or fugitives can call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.