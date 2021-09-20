Toronto youth worker dies in Regent Park shooting over the weekend

A well-known Toronto youth worker has died after he was shot near Regent Park over the weekend.

Thane Murray, 27, worked at several recreational facilities in the city's east end, and was also an employee at the Regent Park Community Centre.

Murray was known for his "hard work and deep passion for youth empowerment," City Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam tweeted on Monday.

Tam added that he will be deeply missed and mourned by many people in the community, including his friends, family and the kids he worked with.

Toronto police identified Murray as one of the deceased victims in a shooting on Saturday in the area of Oak and Sumach Streets.

According to police, they responded to a call just before 9 p.m., when multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

When officers arrived they found two other men plus Murray suffering from gunshot wounds.

Now, police are looking for four suspects who they say were involved in the shooting.

The city put out a statement about Murray's death, calling him a well-regarded member of the Toronto Public Service.

Mayor John Tory sent his condolences to Murray's family, saying that his death has shocked many in the city's public service division.

"This is a tragedy for the Regent Park community and our entire city," Tory said. "I know Toronto Police are working to solve this murder and bring those responsible to justice."