Toronto police called after people spotted climbing crane and taking photos

Hazardous incidents involving cranes in and around Toronto are by no means a rare occurrence, but one recent situation might just take the cake when it comes to risk.

Toronto Police are issuing a warning to the public after receiving reports of people climbing and taking photos atop a sky-high construction crane.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and involved multiple individuals taking pictures on a crane on top of a building under construction.

Toronto Police Services tweeted about the incident around 7:50 a.m., and reminded people that the act is not only dangerous, but they can also be charged for their actions.

HAZARD:

Yonge St + Grenville St

7:30am

- Construction site

- Reports of people climbing, taking photos on a crane that is on the top of a building under construction

- This is extremely dangerous and they can be charged criminally for their actions#GO1816771

^lb pic.twitter.com/i5cExC79Dj — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 18, 2022

The incident occurred on top of a building near Yonge and Grenville streets.

You probably don't need the reminder, but it's a good idea not to put yourself in harm's way just for a selfie, especially atop a crane a few storeys above ground.