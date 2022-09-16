City
Posted a day ago
ttc fake sign

Spoof TTC notices are popping up around Toronto making fun of route detours

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is notorious for their constant delays, terrible service and just all-around awfulness.

This is especially true with the 506 Carlton streetcar route, which is now diverting both ways via Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street West and East, and Parliament Street.

Of course, replacement buses will be operating instead, however inconvenient.

Now, someone has been putting up fake notice signs across TTC stops poking fun at these ridiculous conditions.

One sign spotted on College Street hilariously explains the situation.

"506 Carlton streetcars will probably eventually show up if your stop is in service, but you might be waiting a while for one to arrive, and even if one does get here, it might take a very long time to get to your destination," reads part of the fake sign. 

It continues on "because they're fixing the streetcar tracks between Ossington Ave and Parliament St, which means you'll have to get on a bus if you’re going anywhere between those streets."

The notice for the 506 Carlton replacement bus is even bleaker.

"506 Carlton replacement buses will be slow and crowded. Customers should transfer between streetcars and replacement buses whenever the driver tells you to do so."

It ends with a hilariously drawn maps of swiggles, clearly mimicking the route's diversion trip.

You can thank creator Shari Kasman for these hilarious posts, who has taken responsibility for the signs with the hashtag #RouteDiversionTO.

Shari, you're a true gem and have provided a little chuckle during moments of anger and confusion for hundreds of commuters.

Lead photo by

Shari Kasman
