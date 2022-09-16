Spoof TTC notices are popping up around Toronto making fun of route detours

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is notorious for their constant delays, terrible service and just all-around awfulness.

This is especially true with the 506 Carlton streetcar route, which is now diverting both ways via Ossington Avenue, Dundas Street West and East, and Parliament Street.

Of course, replacement buses will be operating instead, however inconvenient.

Now, someone has been putting up fake notice signs across TTC stops poking fun at these ridiculous conditions.

One sign spotted on College Street hilariously explains the situation.

"506 Carlton streetcars will probably eventually show up if your stop is in service, but you might be waiting a while for one to arrive, and even if one does get here, it might take a very long time to get to your destination," reads part of the fake sign.

It continues on "because they're fixing the streetcar tracks between Ossington Ave and Parliament St, which means you'll have to get on a bus if you’re going anywhere between those streets."

The 506 Carlton.

:)



(Kudos to whoever did this) pic.twitter.com/CrSWjdUccP — Ed Drass 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@eddrass) September 16, 2022

The notice for the 506 Carlton replacement bus is even bleaker.

"506 Carlton replacement buses will be slow and crowded. Customers should transfer between streetcars and replacement buses whenever the driver tells you to do so."

It ends with a hilariously drawn maps of swiggles, clearly mimicking the route's diversion trip.

Not only is this TTC sign impossible to understand but it’s incorrect! Should be Beverley south of College. That error made it into version one of the modified and simplified signs! Oops! But I still think it’s easier to understand. pic.twitter.com/wec9DLVA37 — Shari Kasman (@smkasman) September 16, 2022

You can thank creator Shari Kasman for these hilarious posts, who has taken responsibility for the signs with the hashtag #RouteDiversionTO.

I replaced the 506 streetcar sign that was just applicable for Sept 11th with one that makes more sense. Spot the fun sign! I did make an updated version, with added info, coming soon. #RouteDiversionTO pic.twitter.com/jIB7DIhSpQ — Shari Kasman (@smkasman) September 16, 2022

Shari, you're a true gem and have provided a little chuckle during moments of anger and confusion for hundreds of commuters.