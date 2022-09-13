People are hating the way the TTC communicates temporary route changes

Temporary TTC route changes are just that: temporary. Despite this fact, it's still extremely important that the TTC communicates up-to-date information about route changes effectively in the moment, so people aren't left hanging.

In our construction-plagued city, riders are feeling like the TTC is doing an especially poor job of keeping us informed lately.

Frequently on routes undergoing construction, or those with lots of changes, you'll see bus stops with multiple temporary route change notices plastered around them, and you barely know which one to look at. People have been noticing this phenomeon recently, on the College streetcar route.

Next, transit riders have been having issues with the 63 bus that runs along Ossington, saying it was difficult to find service notices online and that there were a ton of notices saying buses are taking alternate routes.

@TTCnotices @TTChelps yo what the actual ass is going on with the 63? There’s no notice of service issues on your site, but there are these stupid notices saying buses aren’t going down routes but they’re are going down alternative routes it’s a mess. Fix your shit. — Itsmefinstii (@itsmefinstii) September 7, 2022

People also noted there was a lack of info about temporary stops on these routes.

Okay but where are the temporary stops?? Nothing in the route change maps about those. — bailey 🍉 (@baileyshak) September 8, 2022

The TTC advised what the temporary stops would be via a Twitter reply, saying they'd pass on the feedback (which won't be super helpful for people waiting on that route, like, right now).

Hi Bailey, I can pass on your feedback about this. I was advised that the southbound temporary stops are at Queen, Shaw, Adelaide and Strachan. ^KG🦋 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 8, 2022

Someone else complained about service help being confusing online, saying when they went looking for streetcar info the first advisory they found was something from two years ago.

TTC website is a real mess. Clicked on “Service Advisories” for streetcars and all the items are ordered… oldest first? First entry tells me about “temporary route change due to track repairs” that apparently was completed in less than 60 seconds 2 years ago. No further details. pic.twitter.com/uZosCV6yOZ — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) August 23, 2022

People replied to this issue on Twitter saying that they were worried if our transit system is difficult to navigate for locals, it can't be too appealing to out-of-towners.

My thoughts exactly. Can’t imagine a tourist or new resident looking at this and feeling confident they know how to use the transit system to get where they want to go. — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) August 23, 2022

Whatever you do, whether you're from here or not, please just be advised that you're not supposed to take these notices home?

i just watched someone take down one of the ttc notices for the temporary route change, walk down the street reading it for a bit and then put it in her purse lmfao — kristin (@jkac) September 5, 2022

Leave them up for everyone to read, no matter how confusing they are.