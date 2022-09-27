City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada inflation

Prices for these basic items are going up even more in Canada but for a new reason

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While the last few months have had most Canadians overstretched financially, prices for many more basic household necessities are about to get even higher, but not just because of inflation rates (which are finally starting to slow their upward trajectory, but are still more than double the long-term average).

Experts are now warning that the falling value of the Canadian dollar is leading to increased costs for companies buying from the U.S. — costs that will soon be pushed back onto consumers, and that will end up contributing to inflation even more.

Items purchased via Canadian distributers, such as wholesalers and retailers of fruits, vegetables and other groceries; alcohol from small producers; certain types of equipment and more, are feeling the pressure of buying in U.S. dollars, with the Canadian dollar now down to 72.77 cents USD as of this week, the Star reports.

By comparison, it was over 80 cents in March, before inflation rates hit their peak this summer and caused groceries, hotels, and just about everything to spike in price, some to highs not seen in decades.

Things like car insurance and rent are also way up year-over-year, and the vast majorty of residents say they can't keep up and are severely modifying their spending to get by.

Part of this will now likely include limiting trips south of the border.

It does not help that wages are not at all keeping pace, while additional factors continue to contribute to runaway price hikes: supermarkets adding to their profit margins and a new rule permitting credit card processing fees to be passed onto customers among them.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's newest ServiceOntario location might be the best one yet

Toronto's iconic weed supply shop and lounge to close forever after decades

Big salary increases expected for many workers in Toronto next year

Prices for these basic items are going up even more in Canada but for a new reason

Anger rises after high-profile Ontario cyclist struck and killed by driver

Canadian dog import ban comes into effect leaving rescue organizations disappointed

Citytv turns 50 years old and here's some of the history you might not know

Donald Trump Jr. compares his sister's breasts against Oakville teacher's prosthetic bust