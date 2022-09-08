People in Toronto share memories of Queen Elizabeth II after her death

People worldwide are reeling after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, with stories of her 70-year reign flooding the internet since news broke this morning concerning deteriorating medical conditions after about a year of poor health.

In the wake of her passing, the people of Toronto have been marking her loss, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford among the first local figures to release a formal public statement honouring her "remarkable life" and "selfless service" to the Commonwealth.

After posting a tweet earlier today wishing Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery, Mayor John Tory likewise made quite a lengthy statement saying that Toronto's thoughts "are with the King and all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time."

He referred to her as a "constant and reassuring presence in our own country and on the world stage — a beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty," and also noted Toronto's "long and warm relationship" with the Queen from her visit here as a Princess in 1951.

"Many people, including me, had the privilege of having met The Queen and to a person appreciate that opportunity [sic] to witness her quick wit, grace and wonderful smile. The Queen will be profoundly missed," he wrote.

The city's historical society also issued a post to Twitter lamenting her death, calling her an "elegant lady" who the city was fortunate enough to welcome a number of times during her tenure.

They also shared some stunning archive photos from two of those visits.

Many Torontonians are also sharing their personal memories of the times the Queen came here over the years, some of them even posting rare and precious photos they themselves were able to snap of Her Majesty up-close and in-person.

Residents young and old were clearly impacted by her presence the times they were able to see her here at home, and are remembering those moments fondly after her peaceful passing at Balmoral Castle this afternoon.

The announcement came from Buckingham Palace around 1:30 p.m. Toronto time, and since then, the (mostly, thankfully, respectful) comments, stories and homages have been pouring out.

With Sir Elton John in T.O. tonight for the second of two back-to-back shows at the Rogers Centre, many are also wondering how he will be commemmorating the Queen during his performance.

The CN Tower has also tweeted that it will be going dark tonight in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, while flags at city facilities, civic centres, City Hall and more will be lowered to half-mast.