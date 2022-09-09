Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Queen's Park in Toronto and people can sign it

Premier Doug Ford signed a book of condolences for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, and members of the public are also welcome to sign it before it departs the city, bound for the Royal Family in the U.K.

The book has been set up in the main lobby of the legislature in Toronto, where it will remain for the next 10 days.

The Premier and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell signed the book during a media appearance Friday afternoon, expressing their condolences to King Charles III and the Royal Family.

HAPPENING NOW - Premier Ford signing a book of condolence for the Queen at Queen’s Park. pic.twitter.com/aRpJXOVNvK — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) September 9, 2022

A display honouring the Queen and her many visits to the Ontario legislature is also set up nearby.

People looking to sign the book can enter through the front entrance of the legislature from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day until the end of next week, at which point it will be sent to the Royal Family following the 10-day mourning period.

At Queen’s Park, the Queen’s portrait now has black ribbon, and books of condolence have been set up in the main lobby.



These books will be sent to the Royal family. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/0NxG2vGxPG — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) September 9, 2022

According to journalist Rob Ferguson, 106 people had signed the book as of Friday afternoon.

Toronto residents can also sign a separate book of condolences that has been set up at City Hall between Monday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There is also an option to sign a national online book of condolences, or to send private condolences by email or regular mail.