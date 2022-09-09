Lisa LaFlamme makes first official return to the news since CTV controversy

Just a month since journalist Lisa LaFlamme was unexpectedly chopped as the main anchor on CTV News, she's back in a new gig with a new video.

Hours after it was announced LaFlamme would join CityNews as a special correspondent covering the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain, she's already dropped her first video covering the historical moment.

Speaking to the camera with her iconic grey locks in front of a sea of people at the Queen's official London residence, LaFlamme announced her return.

"Hi everyone, I'm here at Buckingham Palace where you can see the thousands of people compelled to be here, to bring flowers, to lay them at the gates," she says.

She quickly chronicles her last visit to the Palace back in June, marking Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

"The last time I was here, of course, the Queen was on that balcony as the millions of people filled them all to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee."

Finishing out the 55-second clip, LaFlamme officially announces her new gig to the public, and the first time on camera.

"I'm here covering this as a special corresponded for CityNews and it's truly an honour to be able reflect on the legacy of this remarkable woman that I’ve admired my entire life."

Posted less than half an hour ago, the video has been viewed over 10k times and is growing with each second.

Comments on her video show positive remarks, welcoming LaFlamme back to the news.

"It's so wonderful to see you back on tv, on this sad occasion of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. But you have the compassion and professionalism to do this best," read one of them.