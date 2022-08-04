TTC to close down 4 Toronto subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another closure on the TTC subway line.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on August 6 and 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Line 1: There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St Clair stations on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/9aRS3qQfbA — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 4, 2022

Like always, shuttle buses will operate.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on August 13 and 14 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.