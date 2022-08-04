City
TTC Subway Closure

TTC to close down 4 Toronto subway stations this weekend

Another weekend, another closure on the TTC subway line.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on August 6 and 7 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Like always, shuttle buses will operate.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on August 13 and 14 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

