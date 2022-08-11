4 TTC subway stations are closing down for the entire weekend in Toronto

A weekend in Toronto means you can guarantee on one thing, a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on August 13 and 14 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

Also on August 13 and 14, trains on Line 1 between Wilson and Lawrence West stations will alternate use of the southbound track to accommodate maintenance work on the northbound track.

Regular service will resume by approximately Monday morning.

The last inconvenience for this weekend will be subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start by noon on August 14 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from August 15 to 18 for track work. Shuttle buses will operate.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on August 20 and 21 for track work.