City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
trinity bellwoods shooting

Shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park leaves victim with injuries

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Police Service have confirmed a shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 9

It happened sometime before 11:40 a.m., when police arrived on scene. Though not as busy as a Friday night, there were still a number of people in the park including children from day camps.

Reports on social media state police told people to leave the area immediately. Police presence was captured around the park with some officers from the mounted horse unit present. 

Media relations officer Sinderela Chung confirmed a man was located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by medics. 

There is no victim or suspect description available said Chung, however police are appealing for witnesses in and around the park area. A tweet from police indicated the suspect was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Some people on social media said the shooting occurred near the baseball diamond area but a concrete answer has yet to be released by police.

More details will be released when they come in, said Chung.

Lead photo by

@TrinityBellwood
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto street is total chaos as drivers keep using the wrong lanes

Shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park leaves victim with injuries

Toronto neighbourhood dismayed at state of historic building after vacancies

More than 25K Canadians are sitting on uncashed cheques worth $1.4 billion

TTC passengers complain of lack of air conditioning on vehicles during heatwave

Ontario is finally making it a lot easier to renew your driver's licence and health card

Work to prepare for the major shutdown of key Toronto intersection starts this month

GO Transit could see significant cancellations and delays due to staffing issues and strike