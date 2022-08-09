Shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park leaves victim with injuries

Toronto Police Service have confirmed a shooting at Trinity Bellwoods Park on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 9

It happened sometime before 11:40 a.m., when police arrived on scene. Though not as busy as a Friday night, there were still a number of people in the park including children from day camps.

SHOOTING:

Trinity Bellwoods Park

11:39am

- Police are on scene

- Man located with gunshot wounds

- He has been transported to hospital by medics with non life-threatening injuries

- Suspect seen fleeing the area on a bicycle

-Anyone w/info contact police#GO1529884

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 9, 2022

Reports on social media state police told people to leave the area immediately. Police presence was captured around the park with some officers from the mounted horse unit present.

Shit getting real in park. Shooting. Part of park closed off. Know not much else. pic.twitter.com/ahzdlfq1t6 — Trinity Bellwoods & Park (@TrinityBellwood) August 9, 2022

Media relations officer Sinderela Chung confirmed a man was located with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by medics.

There is no victim or suspect description available said Chung, however police are appealing for witnesses in and around the park area. A tweet from police indicated the suspect was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Shooting in Trinity Bellwoods this morning as we played tennis… Two gunshots, quite loud promise… The guy is still on the loose according to the cops who showed up and kicked us off the courts. #banguns #trinitybellwoods — evan buliung (@EvanBuliung) August 9, 2022

Some people on social media said the shooting occurred near the baseball diamond area but a concrete answer has yet to be released by police.

There was a shooting at Trinity Bellwoods by the baseball diamond. Everyone stay safe and try to avoid the area if you can! — Rush Kazi (@Rushzilla) August 9, 2022

More details will be released when they come in, said Chung.