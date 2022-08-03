Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch as tornadoes threaten the GTA

Storms a comin', folks — it's only a matter of when and how fierce this nasty weather will get for Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city as of 6 p.m. on Wedenesday, warning that "conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain."

The federal weather agency is calling for nickel-sized hail, wind gusts near 90 km/h and rainfall amounts "possibly in excess of 50 mm" in Toronto specifically.

"Tornadoes also can not be ruled out," wrote EnviroCan of Southern Ontario as a region, many parts of which are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch, a more severe thunderstorm warning, or an actual tornado watch.

5:23 PM EDT - Tornado watches and warnings are in effect this evening 🌪️ Here's the difference: #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/hErsM9Ausd — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) August 3, 2022

"A line of thunderstorms continues to track across Southern Ontario. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Tornadoes also can not be ruled out, reads the weather alert.

"The potential for severe thunderstorms will come to an end late this evening."

As of 6 p.m., Toronto remains under a severe thunderstorm watch with ominous grey skies ahead.

Tornado watches are in effect for the nearby regions of Dufferin - Innisfil, Grey - Bruce and Huron-Perth, while an all-out tornado warning is currently in place for the Waterloo - Wellington area.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," notes Environment Canada.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes. There isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm."