Tons of strangely named sexual performance pills sold in Toronto have been recalled

If you have any products in your medicine cabinet labeled

"Pig Sweat," "XXL Ant 300k," or "Platinum Rhino Love 2000," please, please throw them away.

Tons of sexual enhancement pills and poppers sold at two stores in Etobicoke and Scarborough have been recalled by the federal government for various health concerns.

More than 60 products have been deemed unsafe for consumption by the feds with many containing prescription drugs that should only be taken under healthcare supervision.

In Etobicoke, more than 30 products sold at Wiggles Adult Video were recalled. They all have very strange names and have lengthy lists of potentially harmful ingredients.

Some of these products contain yohimbe (bark extract), sildenafil (prescription used for erectile dysfunction), and nortadalafil, an unauthorized substance.

Each of these ingredients can cause many side effects and if taken by certain individuals, can cause increased risk of heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat.

The other half of products sold in Ontario were selling at Grace Daily Mart in Scarborough, which includes items like "Alien 2 Power Platinum 11000," "Black Panther #1," "Stiff Rox," and "Spanish Fly 20,000"

Majority of the products are labeled as sexual enhancement pills but a number of poppers were recalled as well, including "Blue Boy Originals,""Double Scorpio Emerald," and the classic "Rush Original."

"These products are labelled to contain or have been tested and found to contain dangerous ingredients," said the federal government.

Unauthorized products may contain ingredients not listed on the label, improper dosages or a combination of dangerous ingredients.

"Using a product that contains ingredients that the consumer is not aware of increases the chance of dangerous allergies and interactions with other medications and foods," read the webpage.

Everybody should stop using these products immediately and should contact their doctor if they have any health concerns.

A full list of recalled products can be found at recalls-rappels.canada.ca.