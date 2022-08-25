City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
severe thunderstorm watch

Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto calls for potential tornado and frightful winds

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm watch with the possibility of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres and even the possibility of a tornado. 

Yes, tonight is going to be a doozy folks, with a ton of rain and wind predicated for this evening.

Environment Canada states current weather conditions are perfect for the development of severe thunderstorms, which will be tracking across southern Ontario this afternoon.

"Heavy downpours and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/hour are the main threats," read the government agency's statement.

Winds can wreak havoc across the city by tossing loose objects, damaging weak buildings, overturn vehicles and breaking tree branches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce either large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfalls.

Anywhere from 50 - 75mm of rain is expected to be dumped on the city and of course, a tornado "is possible."

Similar watches have been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where some residents have received warnings on their cellphones.

The statement is remaining residents to always go inside when threatening weather approaches. Every year 2-3 Canadians die from lighting trucks and roughly 80 people are injured.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the system and issue any alerts if necessary. Reports of severe weather can be shared on social media using the #ONstorm tag.

Lead photo by

James Anok
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Donation page started for Toronto woman who drowned while live-streaming herself

Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto calls for potential tornado and frightful winds

Photos from the 1980s in Toronto show how much the city has changed since then

Wendy's Canada goes grey in support of Lisa LaFlamme

10 strange and unusual things you might not know about Bloor St.

Ontario's fall forecast just dropped and temperatures are going to be higher than usual

People are being kicked out of Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto for taking photos

Ontario is finally making it a lot easier to renew parking permits