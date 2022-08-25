Severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto calls for potential tornado and frightful winds

Toronto is under a severe thunderstorm watch with the possibility of heavy downpours, strong wind gusts up to 90 kilometres and even the possibility of a tornado.

Yes, tonight is going to be a doozy folks, with a ton of rain and wind predicated for this evening.

Environment Canada states current weather conditions are perfect for the development of severe thunderstorms, which will be tracking across southern Ontario this afternoon.

Are you at risk of severe #thunderstorms? Tips to help you prepare:

⚡️ Have an emergency plan & kit ready.

⚡️ Pay attention to weather warnings.

⚡️ Move to a safe place inside, away from windows and doors.

➡️More tips: https://t.co/f6o6ZuFFTA #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/M97Oc9U06w — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) August 25, 2022

"Heavy downpours and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/hour are the main threats," read the government agency's statement.

Winds can wreak havoc across the city by tossing loose objects, damaging weak buildings, overturn vehicles and breaking tree branches.

#onstorm 3:38p SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH ISSUED by Environment Canada



City Of Torontohttps://t.co/j0WcmDdF94 pic.twitter.com/jflfjUcRMv — Instant Weather Ontario (@IWeatherON) August 25, 2022

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce either large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfalls.



Anywhere from 50 - 75mm of rain is expected to be dumped on the city and of course, a tornado "is possible."

Similar watches have been issued for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, where some residents have received warnings on their cellphones.

#BreakingNews Environment Canada issuing a tornado warning for Mississauga? pic.twitter.com/CDlZvnCvpb — Talha Hashmani (@TalhaK022) August 25, 2022

The statement is remaining residents to always go inside when threatening weather approaches. Every year 2-3 Canadians die from lighting trucks and roughly 80 people are injured.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the system and issue any alerts if necessary. Reports of severe weather can be shared on social media using the #ONstorm tag.