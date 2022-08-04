Large fire at restaurant near Toronto shuts down mall

A fire roared through a popular mall restaurant just north of Toronto and it was so bad the entire building had to be evacuated.

York Regional Police took to Twitter to confirm a blaze was reported a Promenade Mall in Vaughan around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.

small fire in promenade mall today, what a sight to wake up too pic.twitter.com/mUZvqOUsn5 — rouben (@theonlyrouben) August 4, 2022

Multiple news outlet reported the fire took place on the rooftop of Filipino favourite Jollibee, however, Vaughan Fire confirmed to blogTO it actually occurred at Congee Wong - inside the T&T supermarket.

FIRE - @VaughanFire on scene at the Promenade Mall at Promenade Circle and Centre Street, #Thornhill.



The mall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day. Please avoid the area due to black smoke. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 4, 2022

Photos from the scene show billows of smoke hanging in the air above the structure as mall-goers flock outside.

Reported as a two-alarm fire, the scene has been cleared and the blaze extinguished. York police originally said the mall would be closed for the whole day but have since confirmed Promenade is now reopened.

FIRE UPDATE: the Promenade Mall at Promenade Circle and Centre Street, #Thornhill has reopen and will resume regular operating hours. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 4, 2022

It is unknown if Congee Wong sustained any damage to the actual storefront. The cause of the fire is also unknown.