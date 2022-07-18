Everyone is loving this Toronto teacher who bought Nike sneakers for her entire class

One Toronto educator is definitely being deemed the coolest teacher ever this week after she gifted each member of her grade 2/3 class with a brand new pair of the trendiest kicks for summer.

Melissa Cataldo Alfano, who posts on social media as @teachinthe6ix, wanted to surprise her students with a very special end-of-term present for working hard all year.

With money raised through crowdfunding and taken from her own pocket, the instructor purchased 22 pairs of all white low top Nike Air Force 1s — which any young person will know are a hot commodity —that her students then got to custom paint in their own style with the help of local sneaker customization studio Mack House.

But the gift goes a lot deeper than just a snazzy pair of shoes, Alfano explains in an Instagram post showing the big reveal.

I wish I had a teacher like her growing up 🥺❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/do3SmtQcRL — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 18, 2022

It all started with an in-class viewing of Like Mike, the 2002 flick in which Bow Wow (who was still Lil' at the time) gets some basketball super powers and a one-day contract with his local NBA team thanks to a pair of thrift store sneakers formerly owned by the one and only Michael Jordan.

The instructor writes that one line in particular from the movie really stuck with her students: "It's not about the shoes, instead it's who wears the shoes, that make them special."

"Seeing their love for the film and observing their abundance of creativity, I choose an activity that combined both elements."

And so, the sneaker workshop came to be, with the kids obviously thrilled based on the footage their teacher shared, which is absolutely heartwarming.

Comments like "best teacher out there" and "this is so wholesome, I love it" have of course been pouring in as the story circulates on socials, with some even calling for Nike to pay her back or sponser her.

This is the kind of teacher that changes kids lives in a positive way. Not just drowning children in labels, politics, race and division. — BMAC (@brvdmx) July 18, 2022

As the teacher wrote in her Instagram post, which has garnered more than 70k likes and counting, she was inspired by how the film made the realize "that what's on the outside is not what matters but it's about your inner self and how you treat others that leaves an everlasting impression."

"Seeing my students come to that realization all on their own was a pivotal moment in their overall learning."