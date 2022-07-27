DJ Khaled shows he doesn't know how to spell Canada during Toronto visit

If you don't know that DJ Khaled is in Toronto right now, consider yourself either lucky or oblivious, because the brash rapper and producer has not been shy in making his visit known, popping in on local restaurants, crashing pedal-pub parties in the middle of the street, and posting about it on Instagram all the while.

While running amock in the city's streets during his visit to see and hang with Drake, Khaled has appeared happy to interact with fans, including one who decided to show off his rap, er, skills.

The We The Best label owner was filmed having some playful back-and-forth with the fan, who had approached him as he sat in his vehicle parked on Queen Street West.

"All these mad hits, feel like Khaled, thinking we the baddest," the unnamed man raps to the star.

"We the baddest, coming through, you know Drake did, God did, you know what I'm saying? I'm in T Dot, a.k.a. Toronto," Khaled replies in a verse that could be described as literally anything but skillful, repeating recent Instagram captions and hashtags of his.

Then, he decides to pay homage to his bestie and Toronto's favourite export, Drake: "How you spell Canada? D-R-A-K-E."

"Staying alive, staying alive, stay in the light, you don't want to be dead," he continues in his very awkwardly timed, non-rhyming, admittedly cringey rap. "Only thing dead is those sound boys and all them haters, enough of them dead when they test DJ Khaled, Sound fi dead!"

While the artist is multi-talented, people unsurprisingly weren't blown away by Khaled's bars.

"Man's just talking," one person commented on a video of the rap battle on Instagram.

"Fan was better," another added, which isn't saying much.

Other gems in the comments: "1 per cent vocabulary," "Tf was khaled saying?" and "Dude got no lyrics, he just confused in the car."

It seems after this demonstration that most hope the man just sticks to DJing and production.

Regardless of the level of his rap skills, the city sure hasn't seen the end of DJ Khaled on this visit (whether we like it or not), so there's still a chance he will redeem himself with another impromptu performance.