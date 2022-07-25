Music
Becky Robertson
dj khaled toronto

DJ Khaled crashed a pedal pub party and is getting up to so many other antics in Toronto

Becky Robertson
If you hear the name "DJ Khaled" echoing through the streets of Toronto this week, it may just be the man himself yelling it (as he characteristically does), seeing as he's in the city and definitely making some rounds.

The rapper and producer is visiting for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival and its notoriously awesome parties, and also, ostensibly, to visit best buddy Drake in his hometown.

Fans have already noticed the star out and about, whether they've spotted him in-person themselves or seen his rampant social media posts about being here.

Thus far, it appears the star has hit up multiple restaurants — Sotto Sotto in Yorkville and Pat's Homestyle on Queen West among them — has gotten a pedi, taken the obligatory snaps with the CN Tower, hung out in his hotel with his crew, and even joined a random group of people taking advantage of Toronto's new bylaw permitting pedal pubs.

The same day he made multiple Instagram stories (and then an IG album) singing the praises of Pat's curry goat, Khaled also posted himself rushing up to a group on a pedal-powered mobile bar travelling down Bathurst Street.

Those on board absolutely lost it when the celeb ran up and grabbed a seat at the vehicle's bar, smacking the table top and bringing the party.

"Oh my god, oh my god, DJ Khaled!" one newly-engaged fan exclaimed before seemingly getting left behind in the chaos as Khaled plopped down beside the man's future wife.

Of course, the phones were out for selfies and videos, with Kesha playing in the background.

Others have had some very random run-ins with the man and his larger-than-life persona as he cruises around the city and enjoys everything it has to offer.

There will surely be a ton of more T.O. posts from Khaled as he hits up the carnival celebrations this week.

