It just got a whole lot cheaper for groups and families to take transit in Toronto

As of Tuesday, groups and families travelling on GO Transit vehicles are able to save big bucks on trips around the region.

Metrolinx introduced its extremely popular $15 weekend unlimited travel e-Tickets last year, and the fare pass program has now been officially expanded to weekdays with a new deal that will save riders a bunch of their hard-earned dough.

The regional transit agency announced the new group fare pass on Tuesday, which — effective immediately — allows groups of two to five people to take advantage of unlimited weekday travel on GO buses and trains, with passes starting as low as $30.

The cheapest pass available offers a flat rate fare of $30 per day for groups of two. Prices increase by another $10 for every person added to the group, maxing out at $60 for groups of five people.

Unlimited GO trips, and maximum savings! Make the most of summer with all your family and friends with new unlimited Weekday Group Passes!



✅$30-2 people

✅$40-3 people

✅$50-4 people

✅$60-5 people



Buy your Weekday Group Passes today: https://t.co/NJZSssSVYW pic.twitter.com/oISOCInmI6 — GO Transit (@GOtransit) July 5, 2022

Without these weekday passes, a standard fare one-way trip from Union Station to Hamilton would cost a group of five $68, a savings of $8.

Savings increase the further you go. A group of five travelling from Union Station to Niagara Falls would have to cough up $105.75 standard fare without Presto or a weekday pass, a price difference of $45.75.

Children under 12 ride GO Transit for free, so you could easily bring along the whole family without adding any additional travel costs.

Metrolinx says that the move to expand the pass program comes on the heels of a record-breaking volume of passes sold for the Canada Day long weekend, adding that factors like "the increase of in-person work, summer events heating up and rising gas prices" have led to a surge in transit use.

The agency states that "weekend ridership on GO often surpasses pre-pandemic levels — thanks in part, to the popular weekend unlimited travel passes," triggering the decision to introduce similar passes for weekday travel.

Weekday passes can be purchased by visiting the GO e-ticket website. They are valid for travel any single weekday, Mondays through Fridays, holidays excluded.