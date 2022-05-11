Super cheap train between Toronto and Niagara Falls starts running next weekend

The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and GO Transit is gearing up to launch its annual $10 unlimited weekend travel passes between Toronto and Niagara Falls.

Summer really is the best season – especially for those who want to explore more of Ontario without spending much money.

As previously reported by blogTO, you will legitimately be able to travel back and forth between Toronto and select other destinations served by Metrolinx this summer for just $10 a day, or $15 a weekend.

That's an entire weekend of train or bus rides with unlimited stops along your chosen route for a very small fraction of what you might pay in gas to take a car.

"With summer weather on the way, Metrolinx continues to bring back more service on GO Transit and UP Express," announced the regional transit agency in a recent blog post.

"Starting May 21, the transit agency is bringing back seasonal weekend and holiday service to Niagara Falls, and more service on UP Express, Barrie, Kitchener and Stouffville Lines. Weekday service changes start after the Victoria Day long weekend on Tuesday, May 24."

Here, per GO Transit, are how to nab these ridiculously cheap passes on their website (please note that they can only be purchased online, not at stations or through PRESTO):

Using the passes tab, select your station of origin and your intended destination (the furthest point you plan to travel to).

Next, select either the $10 One Day Pass or the $15 Weekend Pass.

Choose the number of passes that you need for your party (kids 12 and under ride free)

When you've completed your purchase, the online pass will be emailed to you.

Remember to activate your pass on your smartphone five minutes prior to boarding a GO bus or train.

Enjoy unlimited travel between your chosen points, all day or weekend long

A full list of departure times for all of the summer lines, as well as other season-specific service updates, are available on the Metrolinx blog.

No better time to start planning an epic, cheap summer adventure than now.