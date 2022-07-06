800 motorcycles expected to show up at tiny Toronto cafe and the noise will be intense

A motorcycle event at a small Toronto cafe is expected to draw hundreds of bikes tonight and the noise might just make your ears bleed.

The Toronto chapter of Moto Social, a global motorcycle initiative devoted to building community, will descend upon Chaveta Coffee in Seaton Village tonight from 7-9 p.m.

A letter said to have been sent from the group that has been circulating on social media states roughly 300-800 bikes are planned to show up and "grab a coffee/drink at Chaveta Coffee," check out local businesses and "simply hang out."

Tonight, three to eight *hundred* motorcycles expected to descend on little Chavetta Coffee (seating capacity: 11) at 994 Bathurst St. & Olive. Organizers @TheMotoSocial say @TorontoPolice are "well aware of the event." pic.twitter.com/nvWTsDtGG4 — West Annex News (@westannexnews) July 6, 2022

Of course, many attendees will be there to admire the hundreds of bikes.

The letter states Toronto Police are "well aware" of the event, though it is unknown if there will be any police presence.

Toronto Police have yet to respond to blogTO's questions about the event.

Tonight's meetup is a free, public-friendly hangout and promises nothing but "good vibes."

Moto holds monthly meetups from May through September that are open and welcome to all who wish to meet new biker buds and learn about the motorcycle lifestyle.

Their events take place at local businesses throughout the GTA, with last month's affair hosted at Back Road Motor Coffee Co. in Mississauga.

The event is scheduled to clear out by 9:30 p.m. at the latest, hopefully promising a quiet night for the neighbourhood.

Bikes will be parked near Bathurst and Olive Avenue, according to the letter.