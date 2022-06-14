City
toronto animal services

Toronto wants to give people more time to clean up their dog's poop

If you're a dog owner living in Toronto, then you probably spend plenty of time scooping up poop, and you might like to know that the city wants to give you a short grace period when it comes to picking up after your fur child. 

The City of Toronto is currently undertaking a review of the Animal Bylaw in an effort to modernize the rules surrounding pets and wildlife, and included among the proposals is a new rule allowing pet parents to clean up dog poop on their own property within 24 hours, instead of immediately as required on other properties.

The city says it aims to "improve the coexistence of humans and wildlife, to decrease nuisance behaviour and to enhance animal welfare" with the comprehensive review, which will be considered by councillors for the first time next month and likely receive a final vote by the end of the year.

The report recommends restricting most intentional feeding of wildlife on all private and public properties across Toronto, with a few exceptions. As of now, it's only prohibited in parks, and wildlife feeding has caused a host of coyote- and fox-related issues in the city over the years.

The city is also examining the existing rules around the sale and ownership of rabbits and guinea pigs and exploring bylaw changes, such as limiting the number that are allowed to be owned in a single household to four rabbits or four guinea pigs. This comes after one Toronto family trying to breed rabbits accidentally ended up with 80 of them. 

Pigeon fanciers may also face some changes, as the city is proposing a limit of 30 birds per person, though that limit would extend to 50 during breeding season. 

Other proposed changes to the to parts of the municipal code that involve animals include encouraging the province to ban cosmetic surgeries on pets, such as declawing of cats and tail docking of dogs; developing a list of animals that people can keep as pets; and officially making it legal for pet cats and pigeons to roam the city.

