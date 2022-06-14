Toronto wants to give people more time to clean up their dog's poop

If you're a dog owner living in Toronto, then you probably spend plenty of time scooping up poop, and you might like to know that the city wants to give you a short grace period when it comes to picking up after your fur child.

The City of Toronto is currently undertaking a review of the Animal Bylaw in an effort to modernize the rules surrounding pets and wildlife, and included among the proposals is a new rule allowing pet parents to clean up dog poop on their own property within 24 hours, instead of immediately as required on other properties.

Do your part to keep Toronto clean and safe for everyone to enjoy. Pick up after your pet and dispose of it properly. More tips for dog owners at https://t.co/69MNNCtmK0 pic.twitter.com/SPB9oW6uF6 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 20, 2022

The city says it aims to "improve the coexistence of humans and wildlife, to decrease nuisance behaviour and to enhance animal welfare" with the comprehensive review, which will be considered by councillors for the first time next month and likely receive a final vote by the end of the year.

Help keep organic waste out of landfill by using the Green Bins in all dogs off-leash areas in Toronto parks. There are also 100 street litter bins across the city that accept dog waste. Any bag can be used to dispose of dog waste. More info at: https://t.co/Hmqr7gcGsw pic.twitter.com/Gd44aGRhuK — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 24, 2022

The report recommends restricting most intentional feeding of wildlife on all private and public properties across Toronto, with a few exceptions. As of now, it's only prohibited in parks, and wildlife feeding has caused a host of coyote- and fox-related issues in the city over the years.

The #CityofTO has received reports that people have been feeding coyotes in Colonel Sam Smith Park. Please NEVER feed coyotes. Your handouts are harmful as feeding wildlife increases their presence and causes them to become more tolerant to people. pic.twitter.com/X3uNZj7L1X — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 12, 2022

The city is also examining the existing rules around the sale and ownership of rabbits and guinea pigs and exploring bylaw changes, such as limiting the number that are allowed to be owned in a single household to four rabbits or four guinea pigs. This comes after one Toronto family trying to breed rabbits accidentally ended up with 80 of them.

Pigeon fanciers may also face some changes, as the city is proposing a limit of 30 birds per person, though that limit would extend to 50 during breeding season.

Other proposed changes to the to parts of the municipal code that involve animals include encouraging the province to ban cosmetic surgeries on pets, such as declawing of cats and tail docking of dogs; developing a list of animals that people can keep as pets; and officially making it legal for pet cats and pigeons to roam the city.