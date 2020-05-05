People in Toronto keep visiting the cute family of foxes in the Beaches

People can't stay away from an adorable fox family that's easy to spot in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood, but it's not the best thing for them.

Toronto Wildlife Centre posted about the foxes running wild through Toronto on their social media, saying the "foxes can thrive living in the city, but only if they're left alone. In an effort to enforce social distancing and protect the fox family, The City of Toronto had set up barricades and warning signs around the den."

People are gathering around and feeding fox kits living under The Beaches boardwalk. Please leave them be - feeding them will negatively affect their development into normal adults. If you see crowds or anyone feeding them, please report it to @311Toronto https://t.co/dcAqL2HMbu pic.twitter.com/jVH16zsTMk — Toronto Wildlife Centre (@TWC_Wildlife) May 4, 2020

"However, they have since been removed and people continue to gather and feed the babies. We are currently working with the city to get new barricades back around the den, but the public needs to know to leave this family be."

Foxes have been sighted under the boardwalk in the Beaches, but also near the Gardiner, at CityPlace, at Harbourfront, and all over downtown.

The post also says "Individuals have been spotted hand-feeding the babies and gathering too closely when taking photos, which puts the kits at risk of becoming habituated to humans and stresses the fox parents who are unable to reach and bring food to their young through the crowd of people."

Family of foxes on the boardwalk in Toronto 🙏 enjoying the beauty pic.twitter.com/m3UdbYX3qC — Laura (@Laurakmonty) May 5, 2020

It continues, "Feeding the babies, although well-intentioned, is a HUGE danger for them and will negatively affect their development into normal adults."

FOX 🦊 SIGHTING



The wildlife are making downtown Toronto their new home amidst the quarantine. pic.twitter.com/vNllFTwvil — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) April 27, 2020

While normally the adage goes, "Take only pictures, leave only footprints," in this case it's best to just stay far away from the foxes, not taking or leaving anything that might negatively affect them.