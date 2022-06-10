Toronto coyotes are starting to put dog walkers and their pets at risk

Toronto is home to plenty of wildlife, and coyotes have been spotted more and more wandering around residential neighbourhoods, from Oakville to Scarborough in recent years.

Recently, these coyotes have become more brazen, likely on account of human behaviour, and have even begun tracking dog owners who are out on a walk with their pets.

At least one recent coyote attack started with animal running up to a woman walking her two dogs and tearing one of the small animals out of its leash before escaping with the captured animal.

Video footage from the now-deceased dog's owner was shared this week with blogTO. Doorcam fotage caught the moment that her small maltese was snatched from its leash while out on a walk near Bayshire Park in Oakville.

A blogTO reader sent us this terrifying doorcam footage of her tiny Maltese dog being snatched and carried away by a coyote in Oakville. 📹: submitted pic.twitter.com/OqaumVBQHi — blogTO (@blogTO) June 10, 2022

"I screamed and flailed my arms and pulled my dogs away from it but it kept approaching and then finally lunged at my little maltese and ripped him out of his leash," the distraught owner told blogTO.

"Please please take extra caution and watch your dogs, in the backyard and on walks, especially the little ones. I couldn't protect mine, the coyote was too big, too aggressive and too fast."

Smaller pets who have lived relatively safe lives and may not know how to fight back are the perfect prey for wild carnivores, so pet owners are encouraged to be extra cautious and aware of their surroundings while going for a solo walk.

Walking with other pet owners, keeping music at a low enough volume to be aware of surroundings, and keeping your pet on a leash are just some of the things that can be done to ensure that your furry friend is kept out of harm's way.