City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rouge beach toronto

One of Toronto's most popular beaches has been shut down until further notice

As beach season comes into full swing, one of Toronto's most popular summer stops, Rouge Beach, is shutting down.

Parks Canada is putting in place a temporary full closure of the beach to allow for remediation work.

The popular beach has been experiencing increased shoreline erosion and rising water levels, resulting in unstable terrains and strong currents.

Although you can't visit the beach for now, you can still enjoy the park's Waterfront Trail, which offers serene views of Lake Ontario.

The popular canoeing and kayaking beach is the largest remaining wetland and marsh in the city.

Excavation work began late last month, and until remediation work is complete, the public is asked to avoid the area in order to prevent further erosion.

Olivia Little

