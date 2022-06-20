City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
heat warning toronto

Heat warning issued for Toronto as temperatures set to climb

Just a few days after some unseasonably cool weather, Environment Canada has officially issued a two-day heat warning for parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto.

The spring-like weather we saw this weekend will be overshadowed by a scorching hot heat wave set to emerge from Tuesday through Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the low 30s to mid 30s. The humidex value will make it feel like as much as 40 C for the next two days.

The nighttime weather will offer a bit of relief from the sweltering heat, with temperatures anticipated to drop to the low 20s.

Cooler air is finally expected to arrive by Thursday, with a high of 25 C and a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada reports that hot and humid air can accompany bad air quality, potentially reaching the high-risk category.

Make sure to regularly check your weather app and Environment Canada for future alerts and forecasts.

Lead photo by

Andrew Hockridge
