Someone keeps 'surfing' Toronto subway trains and their videos are terrifying

A brand new YouTube account that features some mysterious daredevils jumping atop moving TTC vehicles, climbing up tall construction cranes and sneaking into abandoned subway tunnels is prompting concern among people in Toronto who worry that somebody's going to get hurt.

While not the first account of its kind, Toronto Climbs has posted a prolific amount of stunt content to YouTube in its three weeks of existence — so much that it prompted a blogTO reader to reach out with a news tip.

The reader was concerned after witnessing "multiple incidents of trespassing in TTC tunnels" lately as well as a trend of "dangerous 'train surfing' incidents" posted to YouTube.

"These people are posting stunts that can result in death," wrote the tipster with undeniable accuracy, echoing the comments of other people in the city following the publication of similar terrifying transit clout videos.

One video posted to the Toronto Climbs account just two days ago shows someone exiting the back door of a speeding TTC subway car on Line 2. The person, whose face is not seen, proceeds to climb atop the subway train and look around a bit before dropping back down into the car.

Part three of the subway surfing series shows at least two people (one filming) hanging off the back of a subway train as it moves from station to station.

In other videos shot on TTC property, we see multiple people exploring subway tunnels and off-limits parts of the transit network (including Lower Bay Station).

Pretty much all of these videos end the same way, with a group of teenagers running frantically out of a subway station.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says the commission is aware of these "'urban adventurers' documenting incredibly dangerous and ill-advised stunts."

"These acts are at best illegal and subject to penalties for trespassing — and at worst deadly," Green told blogTO this week. "Outside the obvious inherent safety risks, they can also lead to service delays, inconveniencing our customers. We investigate all incidents we become aware of, including using video footage to identify suspects."

What is perhaps most concerning is that these aren't isolated incidents. Last year, someone posted a similar video of himself riding the back of a subway train at speeds of up to 88 km/h, and teens have been similarly filming themselves exploring abandoned and active subway tunnels for TikTok in recent years.

Descending to track level on a TTC subway line for any reason is considered trespassing and carries with it a potential fine of up to $5,000.

Nothing on this particular account suggests that its stars have been spotted yet on the TTC, though one video in which a stuntster climbs up an under-construction condo near Highway 427 and Eva Road is titled "ALMOST CAUGHT BY FIREFIGHTERS CLIMBING BUILDING."

If the subway surfing videos don't make your palms sweat, the crane and condo building clips (of which there are just as many) surely will.

They've also climbed strip malls, high schools, elementary schools and a car dealership, which, while still illegal seems a lot less dangerous than scaling a massive crane in downtown Toronto.

You've got to give them points for bravery... though said points won't really mean much if they fall or get smushed to death by a train.