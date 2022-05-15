How to watch the Ontario provincial election debate for 2022

The first and only televised debate of the 2022 Ontario provincial election goes Monday, May 16, with the leaders of the main political parties set to duke it out for 90 minutes in prime time.

The Ontario debate gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and will wrap at 8 p.m.

Only the major party leaders have been invited to debate. That means current Ontario Premiere and Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford, Liberal leader Steven Del Duca, the NDP's Andrea Horwath and the Green Party's Mike Schreiner.

The debate will be moderated by the Toronto Star's Althia Raj and Steve Paikin of TVO. It will take place in Toronto.

You can watch the debate online or on TV on all the major local broadcast news channels including CBC, CHCH, CityTV, CPAC, CTV, CP24, Global News and TVO.