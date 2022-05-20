Someone was spotted enthusiastically licking a dirty boot on the Toronto subway

The TTC is extraordinarily clean when compared to other North American transit systems, but that doesn't mean it's a hygienic place. Especially when it's your chosen setting to….aggressively lick dirty boots?

Someone with an apparent taste for women's footwear was spotted getting a little too familiar with a knee-high boot on a Toronto subway train, and this is not the first time this literal bootlicker has been filmed in the act.

It's hard to know whether this is a case of a person suffering mental distress, some freaky sexual thing that I'm afraid to research, or a combination of the two, but the man's face has been blurred to protect his identity.

Though based on other videos of this same person engaged in this exact behaviour in other public settings, I get the feeling this guy wants to be seen.

And social media commentary seems to indicate this guy is…ummm…known for this kind of thing.

The boot in question appears to be quite dirty, so much so that the man's tongue looks to be stained in the video.

According to Chelsea Leigh, the reader who submitted the video, "There's a guy from Kitchener-Waterloo who goes around licking boots in public and has even done it in stores, malls, etc. It's been a big thing here lately generating a lot of talk."

And need we remind you and this rogue boot-loving subway rider that masks are still mandatory on the TTC, so if you have to lick dirty footwear, please find a different place.

Leigh confirmed that this was not a one-off incident, providing multiple videos of the TTC bootlicker, including one captured in a shopping mall shoe store and another in a food court, both appearing to originate from late 2021.

She claims "he's been spotted lurking into Toronto now as his new 'place to be,'" which suggests the man is broadening the scope of his possible footwear fetish.

Look, I'm not here to judge you man, but at least wash the boot first.