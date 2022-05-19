You can now book day passes for pools and rooms at luxury hotels in Toronto

You've heard of a staycation in Toronto, but what about a "daycation"?

You can experience just that with a new digital platform that's just entered the scene, one that allows you to book day passes for pools and rooms at luxury Toronto hotels.

ResortPass is a California-based tech company that works with hotels, spas, casinos and resorts to offer more convenient and affordable day-trip style vacations.

All you have to do is book for the number of people and date you want, receive their instructions, and then check in at the front desk of the hotel with valid photo ID.

Currently, Toronto's Hotel X and Shangri-La are live on the platform. Hotel X offers panoramic views of the waterfront and has a rooftop pool, while Shangri-La is more centrally located in the Financial District.

Midday passes for Hotel X start at $89 for adults and are good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Afternoon passes start at $128 for a slot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both passes include access to the heated rooftop pool, poolside food and drink service from Roses Cocina, towel service and WiFi.

Guerlain Spa is also located at Hotel X if you want to add that amenity onto your daycation.

Day rooms at Shangri-La start at a considerably higher price point at $259, and can only be booked for a max of two people from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The starter "Executive" room is 520 square feet with great views out floor-to-ceiling windows and a marble bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaker tub. All rooms also gain you access to the indoor heated pool and whirlpool as well as a fitness centre.