City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hotels toronto

You can now book day passes for pools and rooms at luxury hotels in Toronto

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

You've heard of a staycation in Toronto, but what about a "daycation"?

You can experience just that with a new digital platform that's just entered the scene, one that allows you to book day passes for pools and rooms at luxury Toronto hotels. 

ResortPass is a California-based tech company that works with hotels, spas, casinos and resorts to offer more convenient and affordable day-trip style vacations.

All you have to do is book for the number of people and date you want, receive their instructions, and then check in at the front desk of the hotel with valid photo ID.

Currently, Toronto's Hotel X and Shangri-La are live on the platform. Hotel X offers panoramic views of the waterfront and has a rooftop pool, while Shangri-La is more centrally located in the Financial District.

Midday passes for Hotel X start at $89 for adults and are good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Afternoon passes start at $128 for a slot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both passes include access to the heated rooftop pool, poolside food and drink service from Roses Cocina, towel service and WiFi.

Guerlain Spa is also located at Hotel X if you want to add that amenity onto your daycation.

Day rooms at Shangri-La start at a considerably higher price point at $259, and can only be booked for a max of two people from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The starter "Executive" room is 520 square feet with great views out floor-to-ceiling windows and a marble bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaker tub. All rooms also gain you access to the indoor heated pool and whirlpool as well as a fitness centre.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Hotel X

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

You can now book day passes for pools and rooms at luxury hotels in Toronto

Everything you need to know about the ferry to the Toronto Islands

Major streets in Toronto to be closed to cars for the Victoria Day long weekend

Toronto signage mess has people confused about when and where they can park

Monkeypox virus outbreak suspected in Canada but no cases in Toronto yet

Paint cans are popping up along a street in Toronto and here's what they're for

Toronto police issue new warning about scam artists intercepting 911 calls

Doug Ford's security scrapped it out with protesters at a chaotic Toronto debate