4 TTC subway stations are closing down for a day in Toronto this weekend

This weekend in Toronto will see another TTC subway closure but it's not all bad news the closure will only take place on one day.

This Saturday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

As always, shuttle buses will operate.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. from May 2 to 5 for track work. 

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on May 7 to accommodate continued work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

