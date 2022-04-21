City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A weekend in Toronto is never complete without the announcement of a of a TTC subway closure. 

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on April 23 and 24 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from April 25 to 28 for work on the Automatic Train Control signal system. 

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 30 to accommodate continued work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto might shut down a busy street for pedestrians all summer

TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

Controversial Toronto law firm launches $500 million lawsuit against PornHub

Sunwing is now hand-writing plane tickets after cyber attack leaves thousands stranded

Construction one step closer for Toronto transit line that should already be complete

People in Toronto are starting to avoid the TTC amid a rash of random violent attacks

Toronto store that's more than 50 years old shocked to learn of impending development

An extra station was just announced for Toronto's next subway extension