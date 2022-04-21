TTC is shutting down 4 subway stations this weekend

A weekend in Toronto is never complete without the announcement of a of a TTC subway closure.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St Clair stations on April 23 and 24 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Lawrence West stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from April 25 to 28 for work on the Automatic Train Control signal system.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations on April 30 to accommodate continued work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.