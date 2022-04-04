City
Toronto is getting a brand new community and aquatic centre with a futuristic design

Toronto residents will soon have a new way to stay in shape with an indoor/outdoor community centre and public pool complex on the horizon.

Set to begin construction later this year, the new Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre (CAC) will bring a new public recreation facility to the heart of midtown, just steps east of Davisville subway station.

The Davisville CAC will rise three storeys from a vacant plot of land next door to the recently-rebuilt Junior Public and Spectrum Alternative Senior School, featuring a minimal modern design from CS&P Architects.

The new Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre will feature three levels of community recreation uses.

The fully-accessible, net-zero energy building will include a six-lane, 25-metre lane pool and a leisure/tot pool, as well as community uses like a multi-use space and an active green roof.

Pool at the Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre.

Similar to the new Canoe Landing community centre in CityPlace, the Davisville CAC's active roof will include a mix of plantings and active space like a running track and multi-purpose lawn, helping achieve the net-zero energy target while creating a sort of elevated public park for visitors to enjoy.

Active green roof at Davisville Community and Aquatic Centre.

One feature designed to make the space welcoming for all is the plan to incorporate gender-neutral washrooms and change rooms for users of the pool, where people will remain clothed in all shared spaces, changing within private cubicles and showering with their swimsuits on.

Cross-section of the facility showing the layout of the various amenities.

Cubicles will be provided in different sizes for family and individual use, while showers and dedicated washrooms spaces will include both enclosed and fully accessible.

According to the City, this inclusive approach to change room space offerings improved safety, allowing children and their caregivers to use the same space, and is much more welcoming for transgender and non-binary patrons than gender-specific facilities.

Construction for the Davisville CAC is planned to begin Fall 2022, with the facility targeting an opening at the end of 2024.

