City
Jack Landau
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fishermans island toronto port

Popular Toronto beach is all that's left of a lost island community killed by industry

City
Jack Landau
Posted 17 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

When a huge 1858 storm carved out the harbour's Eastern Gap and turned what was once a sandbar peninsula into the Toronto Islands, it left an orphaned section of sandbar and community that would struggle on for another half-century before disappearing entirely.

Many know the story of the violent storm that cut off the islands from the mainland, but fewer know of the lost community to the east that became known as Fisherman's Island around the time of the more well-known islands' formation.

Residents and workers accessed its sandy streets via ferry or a narrow government breakwater extending through the marsh. It had homes, a commercial fishery, and even a church, but it wouldn't last.

fishermans island toronto port

Settled by Indigenous people for generations, European colonization and our heavily industrialized trash fire of a civilization fast-tracked the demise of this waterfront community stretching from the foot of modern-day Cherry Street to Woodbine Avenue.

fishermans island toronto port

Ashbridge's Bay Marsh, once a source of food and water, had become a polluted cesspool of disease by the turn of the 20th century as the city population swelled, and the Toronto Harbour Commission infilled the marsh to become a new home for heavy industry, known today as the Port Lands.

Once filled in and connected with the mainland, the already-polluted area became the kind of smoggy, coal-fired Mordor-scape that you have to travel to the Hamilton to see today. But, somehow, people were still drawn to the former Fisherman's Island.

The city would establish Clarke Beach Park on the site in the 1930s, named for the alderman who helped make it a reality. But bathers, police officers, and the suspects they drove to the beach to beat the crap out of, all insisted on calling it Cherry Beach. That moniker stuck officially in 2003 when the City renamed the beach.

Aside from the island's largely intact southern shoreline, no traces remained, at least on the surface.

When Ports Toronto excavated the area as part of its ongoing flood protection project that is re-engineering an entire river mouth, archeologists uncovered artifacts from the lost community like shoes, ginger ale bottles, and newspaper clippings that had been buried for over a century.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Popular Toronto beach is all that's left of a lost island community killed by industry

Lake Ontario doesn't have tides but it also sort of does depending on who you ask

Millennials now outnumber boomers in Toronto so grab that avocado toast

High Park was literally just set on fire and the photos are spectacular

The stupid midges are back in Toronto and everyone is already sick of them

Ontario wants to widen hectic Highway 401 and here's how it could happen

Toronto Police warn of traffic chaos with 14 different protests planned for the weekend

These 10 Toronto museums will be completely free for all starting in May