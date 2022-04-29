People are using their Ontario licence plate refunds to fight a controversial new highway

Ontario's licence plate sticker refund is one that didn't come without controversy.

Many people saw it as a thinly-veiled attempt by Premier Doug Ford to buy votes with a provincial election coming later this year. As a result, some have donated their refund to Ford's opponents in the hopes of a hilariously karmic backfiring of his plan.

Others, however, have gotten together to push forward another plan.

Instead, they're encouraging those who wish to put their refund to better use to donate to a cause that will help fight back against proposed highway plans north of the city.

Think the #BradfordBypass & #Highway413 are bad ideas? Us too. That’s why we've launched Stick it to Highways. Put your ON licence plate sticker refund to good use by donating it to stop these outrageous highways. Celebrate #EarthDay & #DonateYourRefund at https://t.co/AdnAaQjWAb pic.twitter.com/cTC4W4oiBn — Small Change Fund (@smallchangefund) April 21, 2022

The controversial new highways, Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, would run through Ontario's Greenbelt land, and as a result could cause large damage to surrounding nature, wildlife, and the provincial ecosystem.

A number of lawsuits have already been filed against the proposed highway project, but for those looking to help in the fight a smallchangefund fundraiser has been organized.

Happy #EarthDay! If you’re a motorist in Ontario, why not give back to the Earth by donating your licence plate sticker refund towards stopping the #BradfordBypass and #Hwy413? #DonateYourRefund here: https://t.co/AdnAaQjWAb pic.twitter.com/6bgKJJ3vWp — Small Change Fund (@smallchangefund) April 22, 2022

With a goal of $10,000 by the end of May, the fundraiser hopes to collect the licence plate sticker refunds and put that money towards fighting against the highways that would cost the province billions while causing large amounts of pollution.

The hope is with enough outcry, and a combination of the lawsuits, fundraisers, and citizen action, Ontario's politicians will realise these costly highways are not priority number one for spending money.

With an election approaching, it could prove to be a major point of debate among the candidates involved.