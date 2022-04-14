People are starting to get their Ontario licence plate sticker refund in the mail

Ontario licence plate sticker refunds are being processed this month and people have started receiving cheques from the government in the mail.

It was less than two months ago that Premier Doug Ford announced the elimination of licence plate renewal fees and a refund on any such fee paid over the past two years.

With the refunds arriving in the mail this week, Ontario residents have taken to social media to laugh about the absurdity of this blatantly obvious timing.

Many have referred to the refund as a "Doug Ford bribe" seeing it as the politician hoping that the extra cash in everyone's pocket will be enough to convince voters he deserves another term.

Hey my American friends. Did you know that @fordnation is outright attempting to buy Ontario votes? He canceled the minimal license plate sticker program fee. Then sent us all a refund check for the fees that we had already paid. Thanks Dougie! Still not voting for you. #OnPoli — Fred Freaky Duarf (@tualgorithm) April 13, 2022

Some have even gone as far as taking the refund and donating it directly to the Liberal Party in an attempt to help get Ford out of office.

I was going to wait for my Doug Ford bribe aka license sticker rebate to come in so I could donate it to the Ontario Liberal Party, but decided to do it now as there is only 50 days to go.

If you can, please donate your time or money to help defeat Doug Ford. #VoteFordOut2022 pic.twitter.com/BmAiAHaJYM — KNugent4118🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@knugent4118) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, some are pointing out that they never even bought licence plate stickers and are receiving a refund anyways.

My girlfriend lived in Nova Scotia before the pandemic started, moved to Ontario in spring 2020, and paid for a one-year licence plate sticker at the time. She hasn’t renewed since, and she just received a $200 refund cheque. — Dan Ilika (@HuevosDancheros) April 12, 2022

A few politically savvy users were quick to point out the hypocrisy in a man trying to put money back into voter's pockets after removing paid sick days within days of taking office.

Got $420 cheque in the mail from the Province of Ontario. License plate sticker refund.



Interestingly, that amounts to 3.5 days of paid sick leave for someone on minimum wage.



Choices. I know what mine would have been. — Dave Bulmer 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@BulmerDave) April 13, 2022

While others suggested the money could be better spent on increased C**ID testing throughout the province.

Ontario license plate sticker refund just came in.... iftar is on me tonight! 😅💵



(or should I use it to buy testing kits and distribute in public schools 👀) pic.twitter.com/3uXW9XbEiz — Ortho PA (@Ortho_PA_) April 12, 2022

Haven't received your licence plate sticker refund yet? It's possible you may have an incorrect address on file or some outstanding fees. More info on how to get yours is on the Service Ontario website.