Snow is in the forecast for Toronto again this week because April weather sucks

It's another sinus headache day in Toronto as the weather shifts violently from one extreme to another, leading any sunshine-induced good moods to a quick and decisive death.

The brief stretch of warm, almost summer-like temperatures we experienced in Southern Ontario this weekend is fast devolving into a wet, chilly mix of precipitation and cloud cover.

Sadly, the incoming system won't be as short-lived as the pleasant one it's replacing.

Monday has been pretty balmy so far, reaching a high of 20 C in the mid-afternoon, but temperatures are expected to dip to as low as 5 C in Toronto overnight.

"The cold front moving in will bring rain for much of the region, with the risk for a couple of embedded thunderstorms around Lake Ontario and the Niagara region," wrote the Weather Network in an update this morning.

"From there, daytime high temperatures will remain below seasonal this week, even hovering around the freezing mark for some areas."

Lingering weekend warmth will come to an abrupt end as a cold front sweeps across southern Ontario from the west, sending temperatures falling through the day today. #ONwx #ONStorm https://t.co/f1LGf0tYbw — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 25, 2022

Toronto will be one of those frozen or near-frozen areas if the predictions of meteorologists are correct, with a predicted overnight low of just 0 C on Tuesday.

We can thank our old friend "Arctic air" once again for the severe temperature swing, and potentially for snow across the entire region overnight on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent change of snow in the City of Toronto, specifically on Tuesday night.

Forecasters say that temperatures will remain cool for the rest of the week, dropping by as much as 10 C below seasonal by Wednesday.

While The Weather Network warns that below-seasonal temperatures could continue into the first part of May, the upcoming weekend doesn't look terrible with a high of 12 C on both Friday and Saturday.

It would be a good weekend, in my estimation, to bust out the spring coats you only ever get to wear in this city for a pleasant few days before humid air soup season.