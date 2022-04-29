Doug Ford's controversial 2022 Ontario budget has opinions divided

On Thursday, Doug Ford's PC provincial government released its 2022 Ontario budget, a record $198.6-billion plan titled "Ontario's Plan to Build."

With an election just weeks away, the budget touts typical Fordian campaign language like "better jobs and bigger paycheques, building more highways and hospitals, and keeping costs down for Ontario families while keeping our economy open and strong."

But not everyone is pleased with the proposed budget.

Some organizations are voicing support for the budget's plan to create more housing supply, but others are speaking out against what is being called "an election ploy" and criticizing the budget's continued cuts to education and other services.

In perhaps the harshest rebuke of the budget, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) issued a press release calling the 2022 Ontario Budget an "election ploy." adding that it's "too little, too late for working Ontarians."

"Tax breaks and license plate rebates are not the solution to making life more affordable. We need real, sustained investments in public services, including health care and long-term care, and the repeal of Bill 124," said Patty Coates, OFL President.

The OFL is standing firm on its position that workers in Ontario require a $20 minimum wage, affordable housing, permanent paid sick days, and other asks unlikely to be materialized by a PC government.

2018 Doug Ford: “The party with the taxpayer’s money is over.”



2022 Doug Ford’s budget: “The party with your money is just beginning! Also, you may not be invited.”#onpoli #onted #Carleton — Tom Dawson (@TDawsonCarleton) April 29, 2022

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) President Barb Dobrowolski similarly took aim at the budget's plan for education in a statement via press release.

"The Ford government has failed students, educators, families, and all Ontarians yet again with an inadequate and underfunded budget that prioritizes pavement and profits over publicly funded education, with barely a mention of schools or supports for students," said Dobrowolski.

The OECTA is asking Ford to meet its requests for "a robust, multi-year learning recovery plan, including committing to smaller class sizes," and "address the $17 billion repair backlog."

Others are calling out the budget for alleged failure to support underfunded autism services and a near-complete lack of acknowledgement of an increasingly dangerous climate situation.

The Ford government's 2022 budget is their first budget without a dedicated environment chapter.



Beyond a new provincial park with no location, there is no new info/policies on emissions reductions.



Story by @EmmaMci & me



P.S #WhereIsTheCarbonTrusthttps://t.co/vnOzraJ4Ad — Fatima Syed (@fatimabsyed) April 28, 2022

It hasn't been all opposition to the Ford budget, with (surprise, surprise) voices in the building industry appearing laser-focused on the PC's pledges to further "cut red tape" and put more shovels of condo developers in the ground.

Ontario Home Builders' Association President Bob Schickedanz stated that the "provincial budget takes important steps forward to help accelerate the delivery of housing supply in communities big and small across Ontario," adding that it will "help deliver keys to awaiting families sooner and increase the volume and variety of housing options our province needs."