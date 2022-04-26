Andrea Horwath finds refreshing way to spin Ontario Liberal attack in her favour

With just weeks to go before Ontario votes in a provincial election, political parties have started taking swings at one another on social media, making for an interesting exchange between the Ontario Liberal Party war room and Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath on Monday.

The NDP released its platform on Monday, led by an image of Horwath greeting supporters next to her campaign bus.

But someone over at the Ontario Liberal Party war room spotted one of these supporters appearing to take a swig of a beer (though several soft drinks are sold in brown glass bottles) and jumped all over it, circling the offending beverage and tweeting out in an apparent effort to discredit the NDP.

Well, @OntarioNDP, we've finally figured out why your platform math is always so wonky…🍺 #onpoli pic.twitter.com/vVMh7X4d9i — Ont. Liberal Party War Room (@OLPWarRoom) April 25, 2022

But this may have been a miscalculation on the Liberals' part, as commenters immediately fired back with allegations that the party doesn't support blue-collar workers, citing similar past attack ads.

I remember this gem from the 2018 Ontario Liberal War Room. Why does the Ontario Liberal war room hate working class people so much? A lot of the folks the OLP war room went after have been the pandemic hero workers. pic.twitter.com/rgXhqIMcQK — Bob Chandler (@leftylabourtech) April 26, 2022

One commenter sarcastically stated, "Wow, you're really gonna connect with the common people by complaining about some rando drinking a beer."

Others point out that only a few hours earlier, the Ontario Liberal Party was patting itself on the back for focusing on Doug Ford's PC Party while slamming the NDP for wasting time attacking the Liberals.

Literally 3 hours ago pic.twitter.com/v98lzqzbPW — Shawn William Clarke (@shawnclarke) April 25, 2022

It didn't take long for Horwath to fight back with a tweet of her own, doubling down on her association with working-class voters by sharing a pic of her enjoying a beer after a long day.

After a long day it’s nice to relax with a cold beverage.



Cheers, @OLPWarRoom! pic.twitter.com/BiZhaqxBDT — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 25, 2022

Horwath must've selected her beer carefully, her tweet not only appealing to labourers and unions but also progressives. She is pictured with a can of Glad Day beer from Henderson Brewing Co., named for the Toronto queer-focused bookseller and oldest LGBTQ bookshop in the world.