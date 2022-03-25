Winter weather is back this weekend in Toronto with a polar vortex heading this way

Toronto's brief false spring appears to be over — at least for the next little while.

Thursday's warm temperatures were a blip in a week with freezing rain and high winds that damaged buildings.

But now, a polar vortex in the forecast for this weekend is ruining any chance of an early spring. The Weather Network is calling for lake effect snow "with temperatures more comparable to late January as we head towards Monday."

The Polar Vortex is bringing a blast of cold air, which could send temps down to -20 C with wind chill in parts of northern Ontario on Monday, the Weather Network states. In the Great Lakes region, temperatures will be at least 10 C below normal for the end of March.

Multiple days of lake-effect snow will set up across parts of Ontario starting today, with a small lobe of the Polar Vortex ushering in temperatures more comparable to late January by Monday. #ONStorm #ONwx https://t.co/EvcUFn212B — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 25, 2022

In southern Ontario, temps are expected to dip into the minus double digits and teens on Monday.

The weekend is also looking chilly in the GTA.

There is a chance of snow in Toronto on both Saturday and Sunday, according to Environment Canada. With a high of 6 C on Saturday and the thermometer dipping to minus 2 C on Sunday.

"Some scattered flurries are expected across the south on Saturday, as winds attempt to turn northwesterly throughout the day," the Weather Network says. "Bursts of heavier snow are possible through the afternoon and evening hours."

The cold weather is expected to continue into early April so don’t put away those winter jackets quite yet.