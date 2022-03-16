City
ttc driver fired

TTC fires bus driver accused of filming disturbing video of intoxicated teenage girls

A shocking video emerged this week, a TTC employee filming a pair of intoxicated teenage girls in apparent distress on a Toronto bus while taunting them and acting in what can only be described as a highly unprofessional manner.

The video obtained by blogTO — leaked from a messaging app group for transit operators — was widely met with disgust in comments and social media reactions.

Even before the outrage became clear, the TTC made it known from the very beginning that the transit agency was taking the matter seriously.

Well, it looks like they took it pretty seriously indeed, as TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed to blogTO that on Wednesday morning, "that person had their employment terminated."

In the video, the driver can be heard mocking the young women's altered states, offers nothing in the way of assistance, and signs off with a disturbing declaration that he's taking the bus out of service, implying that the incapacitated passengers will be left alone or worse.

"Earlier this week, we became aware of a deeply disturbing video showing two customers in distress that appeared to have been filmed by a TTC employee," said Green.

Green says that the TTC "immediately launched an internal investigation and identified the person responsible," adding that "the investigation was thorough and began as soon as we became aware on Sunday evening."

"This regrettable incident was an indefensible violation of the TTC's code of conduct," adds Green, stressing that the operator's behaviour "is in no way representative of the service excellence our employees display on a daily basis."

