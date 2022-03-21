Toronto is the top major city in the world for COVID-19 vaccine coverage

Toronto is tops in a growing list of categories including high-tech job growth and quality of life for women in business, and the city just ranked atop yet another list, this time getting recognition for its successful public vaccination program.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa announced on Monday that the 416 ranks as is the most-vaccinated major city in the world, leading the globe in second dose vaccinations among residents 12 and up, 18 and up, and among the general population.

The proclamation is based on publicly available data compiled by Toronto Public Health (TPH), comparing the city with other large centres around the world, including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles County, London, Berlin and Brussels.

➡️91.5% of those 12+ have 1 COVID vaccine dose

➡️88.9% of those 12+ have 2 doses

➡️81.5% of all residents have 2 doses

➡️65% eligible adults (18+) have 3 doses



Toronto: A world leader.



Now, we continue our equity-focused work to reach every resident, in every part of our city. pic.twitter.com/lcVKso3jbr — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) March 21, 2022

Approximately 91 per cent of Toronto residents have received at least their first dose, this figure second to only New York City, where 97 per cent received their first dose of the vaccine.

But NYC appears to have fallen off in terms of second dose uptake, Toronto edging out the Big Apple to take the top spot for the more relevant metric of double-dosed residents.

Second-dose vaccination administration in Toronto has proven almost as successful as the first shot, with nearly 89 per cent of residents vaccinated as of Mar. 17.

"Team Toronto has worked hard to make sure that our city has some of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world," said Toronto Mayor John Tory, adding, "this world-leading vaccination effort has ensured we can move forward with the reopening getting further underway this week."

Third doses were also tracked, over 64.5 per cent of eligible residents now boosted, though TPH cites a lack of data on third-dose programs in other cities for further comparison.

And though vaccination rates are high and mandates are a thing of the past, experts warn that the fight is not yet over.

"While Toronto has high vaccination coverage, we need to continue to work collectively to reduce barriers globally to ensure that everyone, everywhere, has access to all these life-saving vaccines to ensure we are all protected from COVID-19," said Dr. Eileen de Villa.