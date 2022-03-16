Toronto cafe jokes they aren't a drive-thru after Tesla slams through front door

In an apparent rush to satisfy a caffeine fix, a Tesla driver may have been a little too jumpy on the gas (or electricity) pedal, ramming their car right into the face of a Scarborough cafe.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Chachi's Chai Bar, a hidden gem of a cafe tucked away at Eglinton Town Centre in the Golden Mile area.

It must have been quite the shock to staff as well as patrons, a group sitting mere feet from where the car struck the cafe's front door. And it was all captured on a security feed, along with cell phone footage of the aftermath.

Just a heads up for viewers (especially those with headphones), this video is very loud, so maybe turn down your volume or risk serious ear damage.

Many restaurateurs would be reacting in horror to such an incident, but the staff at Chachi's seem to have taken it in stride, posting a humorous caption alongside a video of the damage to their business.

"Despite recent events, we would like to clarify that we are not offering drive through services at this time," the caption reads, adding, "We acknowledge that our chai is to die for but please be patient and park your cars outside the cafe before attempting to order."

The caption goes on to explain that nobody was injured and that business will be back up and running very soon.

Maisara Memon of Chachi's tells blogTO that the crash occurred on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. in the middle of business hours.

"A young lady driving a Tesla accidentally hit the wrong pedal and drove into the front door. We are unsure of the extent of the damage as of now as it is still under investigation," said Memon, adding that despite the damage occurring less than 24 hours ago, "we are now open for business as usual."

It's really just a minor setback that isn't holding back the cafe's expansion plans, which include future locations in Pickering and Mississauga.