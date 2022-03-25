John Tory is running for a 3rd term as mayor and people are not happy

The news of Toronto Mayor John Tory running for re-election wasn't welcomed by everyone Friday morning.

Tory was first elected mayor in 2014 following a tumultuous term with former Mayor Rob Ford.

On March 25, Tory confirmed he will seek a third term as mayor. The registration for candidates opens in May and the city election is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2022.

Do you think Toronto Mayor John Tory deserves a 3rd term? https://t.co/SWWU0CFXyi — blogTO (@blogTO) March 25, 2022

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be Mayor of this great city – I love Toronto, I love the people of Toronto, and I am committed to serving the people to the best of my ability for as long as I can," Tory said in a statement.

The 67-year-old mayor said he spoke with his family about the decision and he has their blessing and support from family. Mayor Tory and his wife Barbara have been married for 42 years and have four children and five grandchildren.

Tory said he wants to ensure Toronto stays on track.

"This is about protecting our progress and making sure Toronto comes out of this pandemic stronger than ever," he said.

But not everyone thinks Toronto is on the right track.

"For what's become a dangerous, dirty, demoralized and decadent city, John Tory gets all the credit!" one person wrote.

Some people think Tory's ties to Toronto's business community are a conflict with too many connections to wealthy residents.

Absolutely not! He’s a front for the Rogers family to control the city, who continues to remain on the Rogers family trust board in the same capacity as Mayor huge conflict of interest that would never happen anywhere else. He is part of the super elite in Canada extreme wealth. — Jigz (@politicolk) March 25, 2022

Many believe the non-stop condo development Toronto has seen in recent years under Tory doesn't benefit residents but does pad the pockets of developers.

dear god no. unless youre a real estate developer you should also think no. — whatever it is, it hurts (@lobster_dog) March 25, 2022

People would like to see a return to a more liberal mayor such as David Miller.

Time for more progressive and liberal change for the city. — Dmoi2--- Still wearing my mask (@pxlx02) March 25, 2022

However, others feel he is the stable choice.

Well he hasn’t been busted for crack yet. So good start — Jimmy Cauna (@CaunaJimmy) March 25, 2022

And feel that he got the city through difficult times in the best ways possible.

Yes because he did a great job during the worst times of Covid! — Doreen DuGray (@dodedugray) March 25, 2022

Still, it will be several weeks before we know who else will be running and some people think two terms is enough and there could be better options out there.

"As much as I like him, there needs to be some new leadership at City Hall," one person wrote. "However, unless someone better comes along I will vote for him!"

In a multicultural, diverse city, some feel Toronto needs that reflected in the highest office.

Perpetuating the yt paradigm? No thank you. We need a BIPOC mayor in this city. We claim we're one of the most progressive city's in the world, but we keep electing far-right old yt men! It's disgusting! — William Kempf (@WilliamKempfTO) March 25, 2022

"Time for Toronto to have higher aspirations than 'not Rob/Doug Ford'," another person said.